QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ White's avatar
Russ White
Jun 30

While I agree with the broader point, I think it is overshadowed because there are clear exceptions to the rule. Most visibly wealthy people in Western culture are clearly not virtuous. They hold and enact destructive luxury beliefs they can only "get away with" because of their wealth, and convince many to self-destruct by their example. Almost any "Hollywood star" can serve as an example here. Many have become wealthy because they have discovered a way to use the coercive power of an almost all powerful government to direct wealth their direction--such as vaccine makers and purveyors, many large-scale business owners, and financiers. Many of the conspicuously wealthy have become wealthy by externalizing almost every negative, particularly risks (think of the bankers who paid no price for the financial failures who ruined the lives of millions) and costs (think of Amazon and other companies who pay low wages, forcing workers to produce value while taking part of their income from the taxpayer ... think of the push for cheap immigrant labor). Many conspicuously wealthy gained their wealth via inheritance, or divorce--they didn't earn it, they "fell into it."

The principle is sound, but the exceptions are big enough hole to drive a truck through. Collectivism is not an answer--because the problem is human nature. When a government gets out of the business of encouraging virtue, and turns instead to operating to increase the wealth and power of a subset of a society, the result will always be the denigration and fall of "the wealthy." This is bad for the person who honestly earned their wealth, and this is one of the many mechanisms governments use to destroy public virtue (which I believe is an intentional, rather than incidental, goal).

Rent seeking and other poor behaviors destroy public virtue, which "forces" government to become larger, increasing the levels of rent seeking, in an almost endless cycle--at least until government crashes and burns. The hope of every utopian progressive is that some technology or technique will "come along" that will allow the elites to protect themselves against the crash perfectly and forever, creating a permanent neo-feudalism, where people who do not own any land produce value and die, and those who own all the land party and indulge themselves in nonsense.

A second problem with this argument is we humans tend to confuse dignity with moral virtue illustrated via wealth. There are many virtuous people in the world who never gain wealth for one reason or another. Sometimes they lose their wealth to government coercion. Sometimes they lose their wealth to the failure of personal relationships (which normally happens because the greed of one person overcomes their virtue).

Again, these are human problems with no economic or governmental solutions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
Jun 30

I'm on a productivity kick these days. I don't question how much a person makes, I question how much they produce. Those who increase value have a right to claim that value for themselves. And then sell it, if they want to. That can involve actual production, or transportation of raw materials and finished products. Or any other such thing.

We all seem to agree that there are shortages, in spite of today's technology being able to produce goods more efficiently and in greater quantity than ever before. So, why is there a housing shortage? Why is there a healthcare shortage? My guess is, Too many chiefs, not enough Indians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture