Friend of Fringe Finance Lawrence Lepard released his most recent investor letter yesterday. Larry is one of my good friends and favorite financial commentators. I always stop to read this his thoughts, especially on gold, silver, bitcoin and macro.

Photo: Kitco

Larry was kind enough to allow me to share his thoughts heading into Q4 2025. The letter has been edited ever-so-slightly for formatting, grammar and visuals.

In this quarter’s letter, Larry examines the rapidly shifting financial landscape — one that may mark the start of a new era. He highlights the relentless rise in gold and silver prices and how the market is finally waking up to “the debasement trade.”

Larry notes that while the economy appears steady, cracks are emerging in jobs data, consumer credit, and the $1.7 trillion private credit market, even as AI-driven stock valuations stretch to levels reminiscent of the 2000 tech bubble.

Larry also reviews the Fed’s recent rate cut, growing political pressure from President Trump for deeper easing, and new Fed Governor Stephen Miran’s call for Yield Curve Control. Finally, in Monetary Reset / Sovereign Debt Crisis, Larry argues that this gold rally is not just cyclical — it’s the start of a paradigm shift as the sovereign debt crisis unfolds and both central banks and investors turn urgently toward gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

Quarterly Overview

The third quarter of 2025 is most notable for what happened to the prices of gold, silver and the miners. At the end of Q2, gold was up 26%. Gold traded in a fairly tight range between $3,200 and $3,460 per ounce for most of the summer. Then, beginning in September it broke through that ceiling and began a relentless march upward to $3,800. As this report is written spot gold is trading at over $4,200 and silver has risen to approximately $53. The impact that this had on the gold and silver miners, which until earlier this year had been severely lagging the metal’s performance, was dramatic.

Another important piece of the puzzle which fell into place was the outsized move in silver. No precious metals bull market is complete without silver outpacing gold; in the third quarter, it did so by a large margin.

Finally, it is notable how large the disparity was between the performance of the precious metals and miners and the performance of the US stock market as measured by the S&P and NASDAQ indices which are up 15% and 18% respectively, year to date. Not bad by most standards but dwarfed by the performance of the precious metals miners: GDX up 125.3% YTD.

Market participants are becoming aware that the US Government is behaving like an emerging market country and has too much debt ($37T), interest expense ($1.1T) and entitlement burdens (>$75T unfunded obligations). There is no way to keep the system functioning properly without the Fed printing money to service the debt. The Federal Reserve is trapped with no good choices – either (i) cut rates and fuel more inflation or (ii) put the bond market at risk if they do not ease soon given the massive quantum of debt the US Treasury has to finance each year.

Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell (who has tried to be an inflation hawk) will be stepping down in May 2026. President Trump has strongly signaled that he will appoint a Fed Chair who will dramatically drop interest rates. (this will lead to credit and money supply expansion and a surge in inflation in our view). Precious metals markets are forward looking and can see this monetary easing even though it is still 7 months away.

They say that successful investing requires figuring out what is going on before everyone else comes to agree with you. With that in mind we thought that the following Tweet by a very high-profile market participant explains the changing perceptions which are taking place.

We have been warning of these dangers for many years now. It appears that others are beginning to agree with us. In our view this “monetary debasement trade” is just getting started and has a long way to run.

U.S. Economy Watch

The US Economy seems to be hanging in there, but a few cracks in the dam have appeared. In Q2 2025, real GDP grew at 3.8% which is actually fairly impressive. Other data, however, is not necessarily as good.