QTR’s Fringe Finance

Phil Bak
5h

You have to consider how unimaginably traumatic it was for her at the Harvard alumni dinner.

“I’m a restaurant chain CEO”

“Wow, that’s amazing! Which one? Cava? Sweetgreen?”

“No. Cracker Barrel”

“Oh.”

The pain, the trauma. I only hope that with this rebrand she and her board members were able cleanse themselves of the stink their customers.

Dean Whiting
5h

So glad you wrote about this. Why do brands insist on hiring people who hate their products and customers? A more appropriate CEO would be Wilford Brimleys grandson or maybe an aunt from duck dynasty. Not a McKinsey fembot clone

