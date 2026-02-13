U.S. household debt has climbed to $18.8 trillion as of the fourth quarter of 2025, rising $191 billion in just three months and $4.6 trillion since before the pandemic, according to Reuters, citing Fed data.

That is not a normal expansion; that is nosebleed leverage. The latest figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York show that while overall delinquency rates remain moderate by historical standards, the direction of travel is no longer comforting.

Roughly 4.8% of outstanding loans are now delinquent in some fashion, up from 4.5% the prior quarter. Student loans are the most visibly strained, with 9.6% at least 90 days past due and a striking 16.2% flowing into serious delinquency. Mortgage performance still looks respectable in aggregate, but deterioration is accelerating in lower-income areas and regions where labor markets are softening. The surface calm masks growing pressure underneath.

Chart and data: Reuters

For years, artificially suppressed interest rates anesthetized risk. When money costs nothing, almost any balance sheet can be rolled forward. That era is over. Real interest rates are positive again, and that simple shift changes the arithmetic of leverage.

Debt that once felt manageable now carries a real servicing burden. Households at the margin are economizing, while higher-income households continue spending against rising asset values, a dynamic policymakers themselves have acknowledged. But wealth effects are conditional. They depend on asset prices holding up. If liquidity tightens further, that support can evaporate quickly.

Before policymakers reach for the bailout lever again, there is likely to be a cleansing phase. Positive real rates have a way of exposing malinvestment. Projects financed under the assumption of perpetual cheap refinancing suddenly need to stand on their own cash flows. Some will not. A period of deleveraging would not be a policy failure; it would be the market doing what markets are supposed to do when capital has a real price. The problem is that after more than a decade of distortion, the unwind may not be gentle.

The weakest pockets are not hard to identify.