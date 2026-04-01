QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bill Petersen's avatar
Bill Petersen
5d

Funding for DHS passed the House. It failed in the Senate. The offered solution was to carve out ICE and CBP. In effect, Shumer was in effect exercising a line item veto. This was not the normal legislative process.

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Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
4d

I laugh at these think tank discussions about the Constitution, checks and balances and the power of the purse.

Let's see, where in the Constitution is the silent filibuster that prevents debate on an issue that has 80% support from the American voters? Where in the Constitution does it allow that "power of the purse" given to Congress to spend the country into a debt crisis? And to "unlawfully" spend money ad hoc because there hasn't been a annual budget since 1997? Where in the Constitution does it allow the Executive Branch to ignore existing immigration laws in order to throw open the border to a foreign invasion, shower the invaders with US taxpayer money and count them in the census for Congressional representation allocations to each state? Where in the Constitution does is allow the Judiciary take on the powers of the Executive Branch and act as a de facto President?

My point - we are so far beyond even pretending this country is operating in compliance with its Constitution that to nit pick certain areas of non-compliance is a complete joke. All three branches are functioning extra-Constitutionally, it's getting worse every year and frankly, there's no putting the fart back in the asshole. The scum in DC like operating without restraints and are going to continue doing so until they are stopped.

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