By Peter Schiff, Schiff Gold

The CME Comex is the Exchange where futures are traded for gold, silver, and other commodities. The CME also allows futures buyers to turn their contracts into physical metal through delivery. You can find more detail on the CME here (e.g., vault types, major/minor months, delivery explanation, historical data, etc.).

The data below looks at contract delivery where the ownership of physical metal changes hands within CME vaults. It also shows data that details the movement of metal in and out of CME vaults. It is very possible that if there is a run on the dollar, and a flight into gold, this is the data that will show early warning signs.

Gold

Gold has definitely found a nice consolidation zone, oscillating between $4600 and $4800. During this time, delivery volume has slowed some as seen in the chart below. March is a major delivery month for gold and delivery volumes hit the lowest level since October 2024.

Figure: 1 Recent like-month delivery volume

When looked at from a dollar amount perspective (rather than raw ounces), you can see that the amount delivered is about half the amount last year despite much higher prices. Looking back over the last several years shows a much higher amount delivered.

Figure: 2 Notional Deliveries

Net new contracts (contracts that open and settle for immediate delivery) were very low this month, accounting for 5614 contracts. This is typically one of the big drivers of delivery volume but was relatively low this month.

Figure: 3 Cumulative Net New Contracts

While deliveries at the Comex have slowed, metal leaving the vault has not. A delivery at the CME is really just a warrant moving from one owner to another. But the physical bar of gold actually stays within the vault. So to get a better perspective on actual metal movement, you need to look at inventory levels.

As shown below, metal leaving the vault has continued unabated. What is even more interesting is that you are no longer seeing large spikes or drawdowns. The exit has become a slow steady drip indicating a very deliberate and methodical move to take metal out of Comex reserves.

Figure: 4 Inventory Data

Looking ahead to the May delivery period (a minor month for gold), we see a contract that is hovering near the lower end of the average.

Figure: 5 Open Interest Countdown

With the recent drop in inventory, the open interest relative to physical stocks is slightly higher and more within the normal range.

Figure: 6 Open Interest Countdown Percent

Bottom line, April did not see a great exchange of warrants but it did see a continuation and acceleration of the metal leaving the Comex vaults all together.

Silver