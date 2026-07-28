QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Petty Rage Machine's avatar
Petty Rage Machine
13h

Fauci is the most vile human alive on the face of planet Earth today. Reading excerpts from his diaries was nauseating.

The fact that he has a presidential pardon that was given to him “preemptively” should make every American regardless of political or ideological affiliation enraged. Millions dead, trillions lost, our God given rights taken from us, all because this narcissistic, mentally ill, son of a bitch put his insatiable hunger for celebrity and fame before humanity.

He should be brought to an international criminal court, tried, and if (when) found guilty, injected with rabies and left to die in a prison cell.

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erik bjorseth's avatar
erik bjorseth
13h

Nothing will happen. No one ever is held accountable.

We have trillions in fraud every year - even when a 21 year old kid (Nick Shirley) exposes billions of fraud with some research and an iPhone, what the fuck does our DOJ do?

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