QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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craazyman's avatar
craazyman
3h

Europe is walking to the edge of an abyss. I don't say that lightly. When I read what's going on over there in lots of places it's equivalent -- in terms of cultural mass psychosis -- to the witch mania. And in many ways the same cultural apparatus -- senior functionaries wrapping authority around the machinery and a population docile and sleepwalking. (And Germany is a poster child, just as it has been before). It's not at all clear right now what will arrest the descent.

If they want a war for their youth they will have one, and they won't win -- yet again. There was something after WW2 called "diplomacy". All the top statesmen and stateswomen for decades believed in it. It worked -- really well. Even Reagan and Bush 1 did it. NATO served a purpose. Then somehow diplomacy became a dirty word and then it became a kind of Satan. I can't help but think of the Grand Inquisitor scene in Dostoevsky's Brothers Karamazov.

If you look at history you see episodes of cultural madness in many places. You think it's not what civilized people fall into. That's what every age thought before it happened.

Gold probably will do well on a relative basis, if it gets that bad. But if does there may not be much to buy with your gold. You know what I mean?

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Marcus the Roman's avatar
Marcus the Roman
4hEdited

“You can still hold gold overseas in a stable, neutral jurisdiction.” Please explain. I hold my gold and silver coins personally. I would rather know where they are in case in need them - as the Romans did thousands of years ago.

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