QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
King Cavalier II's avatar
King Cavalier II
27m

Not sure who needs to hear this but the US$ is- one dollar. While BTC is down 34% and GAU is down 14%. The “full faith and credit for all debts public and private” includes the USMIL power to blow drug boats doing 90 mph out of the water 2500 miles away; stare down China, Russia, tin pot dictators like Zelenskyy and green earth idiot savant EU politicians like LaGarde.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom the Piper's Son's avatar
Tom the Piper's Son
31m

It is a common mistake to believe that gold is a hedge against inflation but gold is only correlated with inflation - real movers of the gold price are confidence in government, or the lack thereof - and conditions of war or peace. Inflation at some level brings mistrust in government, sending us into the perceived safety of precious metals. Thus we may mistake the rise in gold price to be the result of inflation. If the inflation doesn't lead to loss of confidence in government, and war does not threaten, gold prices will just amble along.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture