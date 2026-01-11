In 2021, Cea Weaver, now the woman chosen by Zohran Mamdani to run New York City’s Office to Protect Tenants, unveiled a housing policy vision so detached from economic reality that the only academic seminar it could have emerged from would have been a slurry rant by a drunk at a bar at Newark International Airport at 3AM.

Her proposal for New York City was simple and elegant. It was also completely inane, nonsensical and catastrophically regressive: abolish meaningful ownership, convert housing into a “collective,” require everyone to pay exactly 30 percent of their income for rent regardless of supply, demand, or cost, and — in her genius words — have the government “make sure everything works and cash flows.”

Riveting. Why didn’t we think of making everything work and having cash flow?

When asked how to finance this trillion-dollar fantasy in a nation already drowning in debt and fighting 3% inflation, Weaver delivered the masterstroke of modern policymaking: the federal government prints money. End of briefing. Next question.

From a free-market and Austrian economics perspective, it is the greatest hits album of economic failure. Housing does not appear because politicians feel strongly about it. It appears because investors risk capital, builders respond to price signals, and consumers reveal their preferences through what they are willing and able to pay.

Weaver’s model abolishes that entire information system and replaces it with a bureaucratic version of Sim City 2000 with all cheat codes enabled. Prices disappear. Scarcity becomes invisible. Investment loses direction. Economic calculation collapses. The result is not compassion. It is the same gray, over-subscribed housing that every centrally planned city on Earth has perfected.

This is her vision of New York:

Then comes the money printer. Not since the “trillion dollar coin” idea have we seen such brilliant economic thought as “fire up the printer to make everything better”.

As though there are no consequences, the Fed’s money printer is constantly wheeled in like a policy defibrillator for ideas that history has already determined should have died decades ago.

And of course, this imbecile has no idea that printing money does not build housing. It does the opposite of what she is trying to accomplish: it redistributes purchasing power upward and outward to the first political recipients while everyone else watches their paycheck buy less every month. It widens the inequality gap — precisely the thing Democrats claim they are trying to close — by rewarding insiders, asset holders, and government contractors while crushing workers, renters, and savers with rising prices. The tenants Weaver claims to champion would be the first ones sacrificed on the altar of “progressive” inflation.

This is the trend that money printing has resulted in:

Inflation is not an unfortunate side effect here. It is the core operating mechanism. Pump money into the system, drive up the cost of labor, materials, land, and maintenance, then print even more money to cover the rising costs you just created. Congratulations, you have invented the policy equivalent of a hamster wheel attached to a blowtorch. At no point in this loop does more housing magically appear.

Apply this vision to New York City and you get a predictable chain reaction: private construction vanishes, capital leaves, maintenance implodes, tax revenue shrinks, inflation surges, and housing quality sinks into managed decay. The only thing that expands reliably is the regulatory bureaucracy congratulating itself for “protecting tenants” while tenants wonder why everything costs more and works less.

The “collective ownership” cherry on top ensures the entire structure collapses with bureaucratic elegance. When everyone owns something, no one owns it. When no one owns it, no one maintains it. When no one maintains it, it rots. Demand explodes. Supply freezes. Allocation becomes political. Waiting lists grow.

Friends of the program mysteriously find housing.

Everyone else is told to be patient and fill out another form.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.