QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Foggy_Froggy's avatar
Foggy_Froggy
5hEdited

Once again you eloquently and humorously sum up what’s actually happening, while conveying the immature, detached, childish logic of Weaver.

“Weaver’s model abolishes that entire information system and replaces it with a bureaucratic version of Sim City 2000 with all cheat codes enabled.”

Thank you Chris. :) happy to renew my subscription every year. Money well spent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Quoth the Raven
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
5h

"a hamster wheel attached to a blowtorch".

A perfect description.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture