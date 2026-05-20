Causes of Uncontrollable US Public Spending and Debt
"The factors that have driven uncontrollable US public spending are easy to see and difficult to change."
Annual US public spending has been in deficit for decades. As a result, total US debt continues to increase year after year with no end in sight. The end may not be in sight but the debt cannot continue to grow forever. We just don’t know when markets will shed the dollar, although the process may already be underway. In this brief essay, I will not point out all the disastrous consequences except that they are disastrous and will happen. Rather, I will point out how we got to this sorry state of affairs when it appears that other nations, such as China and Russia, have done a much better job of controlling public spending.
Gold Standard Takes the Blame
The main, and most obvious, reason that American spending has been in chronic deficit is that it abandoned the gold standard and appears to have no intention of reinstating it. Such is not the case with China and Russia. True, neither country is on the gold standard now, but both have been quietly accumulating gold for many years. Nor has either announced their respective total gold holdings or when and under what circumstances either would be prompted to tie their currencies to gold. Nevertheless, it is clear that both nations have a greater respect for gold than the US and appear to be preparing for its return at least for settling international trade accounts.
For millennia gold, and occasionally silver, were considered to be true money. Nations did go off the gold standard in time of war, but most quickly returned to a gold standard after the end of exceptionally high military spending. All nations, except the US, went off the gold standard in World War I, but eventually returned. The British returned to a gold standard in the 1920’s, but the monetary authorities made a glaring mistake. The British had increased the money supply by approximately double during the war, which made it almost impossible to return at the pre-war pound-to-gold ratio, but they did it anyway. This caused a severe recession in Great Britain as it required a drop in prices of 50 percent.
Labor contracts could not be honored and strikes ensued. Gold flowed out of the country, which Fed Chairman Benjamin Strong tried to ameliorate by inflating the dollar surreptitiously. This was but one factor that caused the US stock market crash and led to a sharp recession. Instead of ceasing monetary intervention and allowing business and prices to adjust, as was the policy of President Harding after WWI, first Hoover and then Roosevelt tried to cartelize the economy via price controls. The Great Depression followed. The gold standard took the blame for this debacle instead of Hoover/Roosevelt. In fact, it is a very common myth that Roosevelt’s New Deal saved America. Such is economic ignorance perpetuated.
Corrupting the People through Welfare
Secondly, in a gradual process, government became responsible for the people’s welfare, displacing the family and local friendly societies. The first large program was Social Security, truly the camel’s nose under the tent. Roosevelt sold the program to the citizens and to Congress using different rationales. To the public he claimed that the program was no different than a private annuity. The government took the people’s forced contributions, deposited them into earmarked accounts, and then distributed them plus interest to taxpayers upon reaching a certain age. Of course, the US Constitution enumerates no power to Congress to run a forced annuity program. So Congress and Roosevelt sold the program as merely a spending program, one of many. Social Security was never intended to replace the individual as primarily responsible for his own retirement income. It was sold as a supplement. Yet today 22 million Americans retire with no income stream except Social Security. This represents almost 40 percent of retirees. Obviously, the concept of moral hazard is unknown to government.
Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society
The US remained on the gold standard throughout the immediate post-WWII decades until Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society welfare programs started to take their financial toll. Johnson wanted to “finish the job” of his hero Roosevelt’s New Deal. Johnson’s Great Society welfare binge is well documented. But the main effect, in my humble opinion, is that it cemented in people’s minds that government is responsible for what had always been one’s individual responsibility; i.e., to look after oneself and one’s family, especially financially. Live within one’s means, save for a rainy day, a penny saved is a penny earned; these once-common bits of wisdom are seldom heard today. When was the last time a politician said that it was the individual’s responsibility to provide for his many needs, including retirement. And let’s not turn a blind eye to the cultural damage, such as the rise of out-of-wedlock births.
FRED Statistics Tell the Sad Tale
By the early 1970’s the drain on America’s gold supply from the spending requirements of the War in Vietnam and welfare forced government to take action to stop the gold drain. Of course, it took the wrong action. Instead of accepting the humiliation of devaluing the dollar against gold and promising to be more fiscally responsible in the future, President Nixon “temporarily suspended” gold redemption by foreign central banks. Now government was completely free to print money, and print money it did!
The monetary base rose from $85 billion in the fall of 1971 to $5,388 billion in February 2026, an increase of 63 times, with no end in sight. This largess has caused the annual budget deficit to rise from approximately $3 billion in 1971 to a projected $1.8 trillion this fiscal year, an increase of six hundred times! In fact, President Trump wants another half trillion dollars per year for the military alone, and he’ll probably get it. Over the same time frame, total US debt has risen from $424 billion to $38.5 trillion, an increase of ninety-one times.
Conclusion: The Corrupting Effects of Welfare-Warfare Spending
The factors that have driven uncontrollable US public spending are easy to see and difficult to change. The primary factor is the loss of respect for gold. In the 1920’s the Fed surreptitiously inflated the US money supply to help alleviate Great Britain’s error in reinstating its own gold standard at too few pounds per gold ounce. This error was compounded by Hoover and Roosevelt in unprecedented and fruitless interventions that stifled the US recovery. Social Security legislation was the first welfare program that has steadily corrupted the populace into ceding personal financial responsibility to government. Welfare spending—when added to warfare spending—has led to massive annual federal deficits that are papered over, so to speak, by newly-printed money. The FRED statistics tell the sorry tale.
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“Social Security was never intended to replace the individual as primarily responsible for his own retirement income”.
You are missing the forest for the trees.
There was a time, when a large percentage of the serfs, white collar and blue collar, had part of their retirement income covered by a defined pension benefit.
The trade off was simple.
Workers (knowingly or unknowingly) gave up some of the income they would have earned during their working years, in return of a guaranteed income stream during their retirement. Social Security supplemented that income stream, but it was not the primary source of income.
I’m old enough to remember when mid and large sized corporations (and even many small employers) saw it as their responsibility to (at least) partially provide for their former employees. And if they didn’t see it that way, the strength of the unions made sure it occurred. anyway. This was true for pensions and health care. It’s obviously no longer the case.
I don’t need to go through the machinations of how all of this was lost…you already know that answer. But it’s now to the point, that unless you work for the government or in education, your chances of retiring with a defined pension benefit are just about zero.
Funny how that works. The governments changed all the rules, removed the incentives, designed a 401k self funded retirement system that has distorted markets, made the providers billions in fees, screwed the workers, and forced many into reliance on Social Security as their primary income source in retirement. The bankers and brokers got rich. The company executives got bigger bonuses. The shareholders (maybe and debatable) saw better asset prices. And the workers got screwed.
But of course the governments who allowed, facilitated and in many ways forced these changes, made sure they didn’t force their workers into the same system.
Funny how that works.
And while all this was occurring, wages have not kept up with the cost of living. A worker who at one time was able to shuffle 10% of their income into their self funded plan, and many with a 5% match, can now only afford 2% and the match went away years ago because, well they need the. cash for stock buybacks.
It’s all of a piece. And lastly, topping it all off…during the Reagan years the SSA and private employers who tied COLA to CPI were getting crushed with double digit increases every year. 14% in 1979 as I recall, followed by 10% in 1980. I recall, because I still have my salary records.
So, Reagan and Volcker conspired (along with Congress and the FED) to change the way CPI was calculated. And they have been lying about the destruction in purchasing power ever since. Which has stolen trillions from retirees in reduced COLA over the past 50 years.
Social Security may never have been intended to be the primary retirement income source for the large percentage that you cite. But the Federal Government policies, coupled with corporate greed and the shedding of responsibility for their workers (in favor of shareholders (maybe) and the C Suite (absolutely) have made it that way.
TLDR: You cannot hate the government enough. You just can’t.
Oh, and let’s not forget. After the wonderful innovations they gave us via 401ks came 1987, 1991, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2020. I probably missed a couple, but you get the idea.
None of those are the "causes" of uncontrollable US public spending. They are the methods of and results of, but they are not the causes of.
Money is THE control mechanism. Money tells you how much you can have, how far you can go, how much you matter in society, what influence you have,.......and measures the "value" of everything in this world of dumbed down sheeple.
A drug dealer has control over his addicts. A rancher has control over his livestock. The drug dealer uses drugs, and the rancher uses feed.
Money controls. Those that control the money are in control of those that want the money.
Trying to make it a philosophical discussion about the virtues of gold is a waste of time. The dollar masters seek to infect the world with the dollar. To have the world dependent on the dollar i.e. dependent on them.
Making the dollar a unit of debt.....as all dollars are.....they gave themselves extra leverage in the control department but they also planted the seeds of their destruction. The debt mechanism, while giving them more power over a debtor world, will eventually bring about the demise of the dollar.
No worries. They have another system of control all lined up for the sheeple, so they can continue to enjoy their enslavement.
"Uncontrolled public spending" was the intended plan all along. If you don't see or realize that, then you are still as blind as hell.