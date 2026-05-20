QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
7h

“Social Security was never intended to replace the individual as primarily responsible for his own retirement income”.

You are missing the forest for the trees.

There was a time, when a large percentage of the serfs, white collar and blue collar, had part of their retirement income covered by a defined pension benefit.

The trade off was simple.

Workers (knowingly or unknowingly) gave up some of the income they would have earned during their working years, in return of a guaranteed income stream during their retirement. Social Security supplemented that income stream, but it was not the primary source of income.

I’m old enough to remember when mid and large sized corporations (and even many small employers) saw it as their responsibility to (at least) partially provide for their former employees. And if they didn’t see it that way, the strength of the unions made sure it occurred. anyway. This was true for pensions and health care. It’s obviously no longer the case.

I don’t need to go through the machinations of how all of this was lost…you already know that answer. But it’s now to the point, that unless you work for the government or in education, your chances of retiring with a defined pension benefit are just about zero.

Funny how that works. The governments changed all the rules, removed the incentives, designed a 401k self funded retirement system that has distorted markets, made the providers billions in fees, screwed the workers, and forced many into reliance on Social Security as their primary income source in retirement. The bankers and brokers got rich. The company executives got bigger bonuses. The shareholders (maybe and debatable) saw better asset prices. And the workers got screwed.

But of course the governments who allowed, facilitated and in many ways forced these changes, made sure they didn’t force their workers into the same system.

Funny how that works.

And while all this was occurring, wages have not kept up with the cost of living. A worker who at one time was able to shuffle 10% of their income into their self funded plan, and many with a 5% match, can now only afford 2% and the match went away years ago because, well they need the. cash for stock buybacks.

It’s all of a piece. And lastly, topping it all off…during the Reagan years the SSA and private employers who tied COLA to CPI were getting crushed with double digit increases every year. 14% in 1979 as I recall, followed by 10% in 1980. I recall, because I still have my salary records.

So, Reagan and Volcker conspired (along with Congress and the FED) to change the way CPI was calculated. And they have been lying about the destruction in purchasing power ever since. Which has stolen trillions from retirees in reduced COLA over the past 50 years.

Social Security may never have been intended to be the primary retirement income source for the large percentage that you cite. But the Federal Government policies, coupled with corporate greed and the shedding of responsibility for their workers (in favor of shareholders (maybe) and the C Suite (absolutely) have made it that way.

TLDR: You cannot hate the government enough. You just can’t.

Oh, and let’s not forget. After the wonderful innovations they gave us via 401ks came 1987, 1991, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2020. I probably missed a couple, but you get the idea.

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4 replies
HardcoreVeritas's avatar
HardcoreVeritas
6h

None of those are the "causes" of uncontrollable US public spending. They are the methods of and results of, but they are not the causes of.

Money is THE control mechanism. Money tells you how much you can have, how far you can go, how much you matter in society, what influence you have,.......and measures the "value" of everything in this world of dumbed down sheeple.

A drug dealer has control over his addicts. A rancher has control over his livestock. The drug dealer uses drugs, and the rancher uses feed.

Money controls. Those that control the money are in control of those that want the money.

Trying to make it a philosophical discussion about the virtues of gold is a waste of time. The dollar masters seek to infect the world with the dollar. To have the world dependent on the dollar i.e. dependent on them.

Making the dollar a unit of debt.....as all dollars are.....they gave themselves extra leverage in the control department but they also planted the seeds of their destruction. The debt mechanism, while giving them more power over a debtor world, will eventually bring about the demise of the dollar.

No worries. They have another system of control all lined up for the sheeple, so they can continue to enjoy their enslavement.

"Uncontrolled public spending" was the intended plan all along. If you don't see or realize that, then you are still as blind as hell.

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