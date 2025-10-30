Over Columbus Day weekend, I talked about some stocks I was watching heading into 2026 and at the same time pointed out that subprime auto lending and regional banks were sitting on structural rot that looked like it was getting too big to ignore.

Maybe we can call it too big to *not* fail.

First Brands had imploded, Tricolor also, Jefferies faced redemption headlines, and regional lenders took a beating. I said then that the weakest dominoes would be the ones selling used cars on borrowed credit and the banks funding them.