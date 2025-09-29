This month, and more recently today, I did something I don’t do too much anymore and followed call options “flow” into three stocks. I also did something similar last week. The idea is basically to watch where the money is going in the options market — which is illiquid and shows big moves in more pronounced fashion than someone just buying stock — follow it, sit back, and pray to God that it means something.

It’s a strategy I could never endorse. Speculating on options in random names — especially when there’s little other bull case other than someone might know something and be buying options ahead of something that may or may not happen isn’t a strategy I’ve had success with, despite friends of mine like Sang Lucci making his whole career off of following “flow”.

So prior to this year it was a strategy I nearly completely abandoned. But this month I felt sufficiently compelled to give it another try in three different names. Here’s the names, and why.