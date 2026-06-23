QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
12h

No time for an extensive commentary, but i continue to believe that a recession and extreme bear market while a possibility is not where near a certainty. In mynopinion the odds are less than 50% that the next inevitable and perhaps imminent correction will become an extended bear market. I can point to as many reasons why the glass is at least half full as QTR can that it is half empty. I will posit that I am an optimist, but I believe a rational one and that has benefitted me enormously since i began investing at age 14 70 years ago. Key factors that i am watching are how Warsh reshapes Fed policy making and the progress on the Iran negotiations.

So far, the market rotation appears to me to much more resemble a self sealing tire than a debilitating flat. Aa a fundamental stock picker and value investor I am amazed at the incredible number of compelling opportunities i am still uncovering. Who time permits will attempt to post on some of them.

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Corvo Nero's avatar
Corvo Nero
12hEdited

I remember when Warren was trying to get elected and telling people there would be student loan "forgiveness" . The one father stood up and asked , "what about the fathers that did the RIGHT thing and scrimped and saved and paid for their children's education ?".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxSF1tDEBQ8

Young people were sent the message of why pay it (any debts) back ? Why save ?

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