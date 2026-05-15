Bond yields are doing exactly what I warned about yesterday: forcing reality back into a market that had become increasingly detached from it.

Heading into Friday’s cash open, U.S. equity futures are under pressure, with S&P 500 futures down roughly 1% and Nasdaq futures off even more sharply as global bond markets sold off overnight.

CNBC reported that by Friday morning in London, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield had climbed nearly 9 basis points to 4.544%, marking its highest level in almost a year. The move wasn’t isolated to the U.S. U.K. 10-year gilt yields jumped another 15 basis points as investors continued digesting fiscal and political instability abroad, while Japan’s 2-year yield surged as much as 19 basis points before cooling modestly.

Government bonds, precious metals, and international equities all sold off simultaneously as investors began repricing inflation risks, geopolitical instability, and the growing realization that central banks may not be rushing to save markets anytime soon.

That matters because this is how stress sometimes tends to emerge in overextended markets. It rarely starts with equities themselves. It often begins in credit markets, rates markets, or funding markets before eventually spilling over into stocks.

Bond markets are significantly larger than equity markets and tend to be less interested in speculative narratives and far more focused on inflation, fiscal deficits, growth expectations, and the actual cost of money. When yields move this aggressively higher in such a short period of time, financial conditions tighten almost immediately. Mortgage rates remain elevated. Corporate borrowing costs rise. Refinancing becomes more expensive. Valuation models become less forgiving. Most importantly, the higher yields go, the less rational it becomes to pay extreme multiples for speculative growth stocks that have been pricing in a near-perfect future.

Yesterday I wrote that this market increasingly resembled a late-stage blowoff top fueled by “mechanical options activity, concentrated speculation, and a level of complacency that tends to emerge near the end of major asset bubbles.”

I also argued that this no longer resembled a traditional bull market built on broad participation, earnings growth, or healthy economic expansion. Instead, I described a market increasingly driven by narrow leadership, speculative options activity, and momentum chasing concentrated in a handful of names. Bloomberg’s Simon White’s observations reinforced that thesis. He highlighted the fastest rise in S&P gamma ever recorded, historically low correlation, and extreme dispersion beneath the surface.

That combination matters because it tells you this rally has been heavily dependent on a shrinking number of stocks doing most of the work while market structure becomes increasingly fragile underneath.

And that fragility becomes far more dangerous when interest rates begin moving against speculative positioning.