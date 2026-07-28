"Bonds Are In Charge...Everything Breaks Over 5%": Andy Schectman

Today I sat down with my friend Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin Precious Metals and one of the most recognizable voices in the precious metals industry. I’ve known Andy for years, long before I ever became a customer of his. He’s someone I trust, someone I enjoy talking markets with, and someone who has spent decades watching the intersection of monetary policy, sovereign debt, central banks and the physical gold market.

Whether you agree with every one of Andy’s conclusions or not, he consistently forces people to think beyond the daily headlines. While most investors spend their time obsessing over the next Fed meeting or the next earnings report, Andy spends his time watching sovereign capital flows, physical metal deliveries, Treasury markets and the plumbing of the global financial system. That perspective makes him worth listening to.

Here are my five biggest takeaways from our conversation:

Andy believes markets have become dangerously leveraged and that private credit is one of the biggest underappreciated risks.

He argues the bond market has effectively taken control from the Federal Reserve, leaving policymakers trapped by America’s debt burden.

He sees mounting evidence that governments, central banks and sophisticated investors continue accumulating physical gold while retail investors remain distracted by speculation.

He believes China and the BRICS nations are quietly building the infrastructure necessary to challenge Western financial dominance over the coming decade.

His long term thesis remains unchanged: he doesn’t buy gold because he expects to get rich. He buys it because he believes it is wealth.

We started with the obvious question. Is the recent weakness in technology and AI stocks simply another dip to buy, or has the bubble finally started to crack? Andy wasn’t interested in making a dramatic market call, but he laid out a series of warning signs that are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. He pointed to record retail participation, record margin debt, elevated options speculation, redemption pressure in private credit funds and the resignations of senior credit executives at firms like BlackRock and Blackstone. None of those developments, he argued, happen in isolation.