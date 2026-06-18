QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
5m

Great analysis. We face a monstrous risk, but gold and silver are not enough to save us. The solution is too timid.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1h

Shark fins have surfaced alright. Pair this with the green chickens article today and things come slightly more into focus.

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