Bitcoin’s biggest existential threat may be arriving far sooner than anyone expected. New research suggests that the level of quantum computing power required to crack the cryptography securing Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is dramatically lower than previously believed, cutting estimates by as much as 95%.

For years, the industry has operated under the assumption that it had decades to prepare for a “Q-Day” scenario where quantum machines could break crypto wallets. Now, that timeline is suddenly, and uncomfortably, compressed. If these findings hold, the race to protect trillions of dollars in digital assets just accelerated overnight.