QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David “Cow” Gurney's avatar
David “Cow” Gurney
1hEdited

Downsizing is the essential first step to elimination. The FED is not Constitutional. It isn’t even competent. Moreover, it is not accountable. This is a bank run by interested bankers in service to bankers. It is a money laundering organization for debt notes. It transfers the cost of risky business practices to innocent civilians. It facilitates unmanageable and unpayable debt that crushes hard-working Americans. It is flat evil.

Reply
Share
Norb Warnes's avatar
Norb Warnes
2h

As almost always, QTR hits another one out of the park. I enjoy essays that analyze an old problem from a new perspective, in this case, downsizing a Federal agency. Adjusting the Fed Rate and deciding upon monetary policy is interesting, but the mechanics of government and global ramifications of policy are more so.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture