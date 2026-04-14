QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
24m

I will never fail to credit this SS and its author for helping me drop so many pieces into this puzzle. The picture gets clearer w each read. 🍻

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Jeff Harris's avatar
Jeff Harris
3h

It’s really quite disappointing to see someone who caused generational damage to countless Americans receive awards, massive personal compensation, etc. #EndTheFed

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