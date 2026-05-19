QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Dean Whiting's avatar
Dean Whiting
8h

“”wandering through perfume fog thick enough to qualify as weather””

Love this description.

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2 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Lisa Price's avatar
Lisa Price
8h

Well done Chris! Good to highlight traditional value investing! Thanks!

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