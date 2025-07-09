At the start of the year, I shared my belief that psychedelics were entering a pivotal moment—one where science, sentiment, and politics might finally converge to legitimize an industry long relegated to the fringes. I also pointed out a couple of stocks I found interesting to get exposure to the nascent industry.

No doubt, this corner of my 25 Stocks To Watch For 2025 has been the most volatile and underwhelming year-to-date, while the rest of the list has mostly screamed higher, outperforming the S&P this year by more than 20%. I chose these 3 names in the industry that I still like: