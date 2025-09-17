Please read my full disclaimer on my “About” page and at the bottom of this post.

While most of my investing outlook for the rest of the year remains the same, I have thought about some strategy changes I’d like to make before writing about what names I’ll be watching in 2026.

I wanted to detail some of those strategy shifts here, as well as offer a comprehensive reminder of where I stand on markets in general and talk about some stocks and sectors I haven’t discussed up to this point in 2025.

First, scorrrrrreeee-boarrrrrrd. Before I fuck up 2026 horribly, I wanted to point out that as of this writing my 25 Stocks I’m Watching For 2025 are kicking the living shit out of the broader market, outperforming the S&P by 46.4% and rising by 57.8% on an equal weighted basis.

Most of the outperformance has come from incredible moves in both gold miners and uranium—two areas where I am making slight adjustments that I’ll talk about later. Below is a chart of the 25 names that I was watching going into the year and how they performed. And below that is a chart of some other random names I’ve talked about this year at points.