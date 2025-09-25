Please read my disclaimer below and on my “About” page slowly, carefully and repeatedly.

Before I start this rant kissing my own ass, let me remind you I did not beat the S&P with my picks last year or the year before and may never beat the S&P again — who knows.

But, as we head into the final quarter of 2025, my “25 Stocks to Watch for 2025” continue to deliver outsized gains compared to the broader market. The S&P 500 is up +11.9% year-to-date, but my equal-weighted basket has returned an average of +67.0%, beating the index by more than 55%. Names I’ve pointed out throughout the year, including and up to this month, are also beating the S&P on an equal weighted basis.

Here’s how things looked at the end of the day Thursday, September 25, 2025: