In My Cousin Vinny when Joe Pesci is trying to explain to the clients he is defending that the prosecution’s case against them isn’t what it seems, he uses an analogy of building a house out of bricks.

He then tells his clients: “When you look at the bricks from the right angle, they're as thin as this playing card.”

And the data are starting to show the same could be said about this beyond optimistic retaking of all-time highs in the market, despite no solidified long-term ceasefires anywhere in the world yet…and valuations that still sit at all time highs. I’ve already written that this quick rebound after a justified sell-off isn’t a real rally in my eyes.

But one other particular data point is also extremely telling.