QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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jonathan.crowell33's avatar
jonathan.crowell33
2h

Great read Chris. Isn't the US dollar the ultimate ponzi scheme? We are the largest buyers of our own debt. We print paper in one room, and buy it from ourselves in the other room....40 trillion times, backed by nothing. I do think gold is the ultimate hedge. If some nation(s) create a silver backed currency, AG will be a good hedge. I still think there is a 5% chance bitcoin is a hedge against the dollar ponzi. I look at bitcoin like, home, auto, and life insurance. I hope all of that money goes it waste, but in a catastrophic unlikely event, it might pay off.

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
2h

Peter always gets it right, particularly as the actual percentage of increases in consumer prices as far far higher than the lies that he fedgov spews.

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