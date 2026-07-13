QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Joanna Miller's avatar
Joanna Miller
3h

Socialists see their good intentions as more important than actual results. All the flowery speeches in the world don't matter, if none of the trains run on time, the power goes out, and everyone's hungry.

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
3hEdited

17% of registered "Democrats" voted on the last NYC mayoral election. Whose voice do these "Socialists" represent??

They express "empathy" as long as it suits their agenda.

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