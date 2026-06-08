Apple isn’t in trouble. The company still generates enormous amounts of cash, the iPhone remains one of the most successful consumer products ever created, and its business continues to grow. If you forced me to choose one ecosystem to live in for the next decade, I’d still probably choose Apple’s. But for the first time in a very long time, the company appears to be showing signs of something investors haven’t had to worry about for years: imperfection.

And in a world where Apple is eventually dethroned as one of the best companies in human history, the fall from grace would start with the smallest of signs. The smallest aberrations. The smallest…imperfections.