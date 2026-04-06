QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

I overbought the puts and have been somewhat of a marke maker reducing my position. GTC 🤣 so out of my league.

But hey....thanks for letting me hang around.

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Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
40m

Dimon is NOTHING but a fucking "shill" for the Deep State!

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