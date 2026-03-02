By now you probably know that the United States and Israel carried out a coordinated strike on Iran that culminated in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The operation marked one of the most significant escalations in Middle Eastern geopolitics in decades. Iranian military infrastructure was targeted, leadership compounds in Tehran were destroyed, and the long-standing architect of the Islamic Republic’s regional strategy was eliminated.

The strike was ordered amid mounting tensions over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, regional proxy networks, and continued hostility toward the United States and its allies. In the immediate aftermath, critics labeled the move reckless and illegal, warning of regional destabilization and retaliation. Supporters, by contrast, argued that allowing Iran to cross the nuclear threshold would pose an existential threat not only to Israel but to global security.

At its core, the objective was clear: prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and degrade the command structure responsible for decades of repression and destabilization. A nuclear-armed Iran would dramatically alter the balance of power in the Middle East, embolden proxy groups, and shield authoritarian expansion behind a nuclear deterrent. At this juncture, I feel like that outcome is simply unacceptable.

However uncomfortable the use of force may be, the alternative — a regime like Khamenei’s armed with nuclear capability — would have been far more dangerous in the long term.

I am broadly anti-war. From a libertarian perspective, skepticism of military intervention is not only understandable but necessary. Endless wars, civilian casualties, executive overreach, and vague regime change missions have cost the United States dearly in blood, treasure, and moral clarity. War should be rare, defensive, and tightly constrained.

I’d like to think that framework, as opposed to being blindly pro-terror and anti-Trump, helps explain the backlash from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose primary “geopolitical” experience likely comes from signing an online Change.org petition or playing Xbox online with someone from Europe at 2AM.

He condemned the strike as an illegal escalation and insisted Americans do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. In that respect, I can actually understand his position. If this is his actual point, it is grounded in real historical failures and real human costs.

But not all uses of force are interchangeable. This was not a vague ideological adventure. Khamenei presided over brutal crackdowns on Iranian protesters, supported proxy militias responsible for regional violence, and advanced a nuclear program in defiance of international constraints. Removing a leader who embodied that system is materially different from launching an open-ended occupation or attempting to redesign a country from scratch.

In Mamdani’s case, what is harder to understand is why a city mayor seems so eager to audition for Secretary of State on social media. Mamdani has no authority over foreign policy. His opinion, though heavily amplified online, carries no operational weight in matters of war and peace. Meanwhile, many Iranian Americans, including some in New York City, have openly celebrated the end of Khamenei’s rule. Their relief complicates the tidy narrative that opposition to the regime automatically equals opposition to the strike.

Mamdani’s line plays well in certain activist circles, but it sidesteps the central issue. Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Repeating the word diplomacy does not neutralize centrifuges. If Mayor Mamdani wishes to continue offering commentary on global geopolitics, he is free to do so. New Yorkers, however, elected him to manage New York City. Foreign policy will be decided in Washington.

War is always tragic. It carries risk and uncertainty. But sometimes refusing to act carries even greater risk. In this case, preventing a nuclear-armed authoritarian regime and removing its longest-serving autocrat was, in my view, a net positive.

Since 1979 Iran has been operating under a banner that says “Death to America”. Nothing about that signals any interest in diplomacy. I know as humans we sometimes have blind spots, but if Iran were to develop a nuclear weapon, even a 6 year old with a crayon could draw out what the next obvious, logical assumption would be on how they would prefer to use it.

As much as I hate to fluff warmongers like Lindsey Graham and the likes, the reality is that the cost of inaction here would have been far greater that this operation. Allowing Iran to inch closer to a nuclear weapon while responding with statements, sanctions, and sternly worded press releases would not have preserved peace, it would have delayed an inevitable and far more dangerous confrontation.

After four years of what often felt like reactive, hesitant leadership under Joe Biden, watching crises metastasize before being addressed (if ever), it is actually a breath of fresh air to see decisive, front-footed action that prioritizes American interests and the security of our allies. Deterrence only works when it is credible. A limited strike now, aimed at degrading capability and leadership before a nuclear threshold is crossed, is the strategic equivalent of nipping a threat in the bud.

The alternative would have been to wait until the stakes were exponentially higher and the consequences immeasurably worse.

