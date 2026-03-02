QTR’s Fringe Finance

Roger
3h

It seems clear to me that this was not about nuclear weapons, but purely regime change for the benefit of the Greater Israel project at the cost of American lives and treasure. Remember what Dr. Paul said about blowback. Looks like that is what happened in Austin. I am tired of being Israel’s bitch!

Dana Jumper
2h

Lol, seems maybe finance is your greater superpower than geopolitics, just sayin'. Not a personal attack. We've been doing this exact same "war" with the same rationale since I deployed to the Gulf at the behest of Bush 1. See also: World War 1 and World War 2. The only difference is they said the quiet part outloud this time and only now are changing their excuse, since the whole regime change and democracy thing seems not to be working so well. We'll see, I guess, but this is not what we were promised, not what I voted for. All politicians are bastards.

