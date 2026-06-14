QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Dewey Hildebrand's avatar
Dewey Hildebrand
2h

Well said.

The concept is basically simple enough that there is no way Elizabeth Warren could or would grasp it. She’s part of the problem thereby unable to comprehend it.

When politicians say “tax it” or “more taxes” I cringe. Their stewardship for the American people has been abysmal.

Based on current lack of competence the solution is NEVER to give the government more money.

Solutions are unpalatable to them. Rein in the Fed. Rein in spending. Balancing a budget will no longer work as surplus would be needed for debt servicing.

Bretton Woods, out of control spending and entitlements, world policing etc are culprits. All led to the out of control print imo.

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Marty Weil's avatar
Marty Weil
1h

Your comment (“underlying machinery”) immediately reminded me of Ross Perot’s campaign line about needing to “get under the hood and fix it.”

Pols spend all their time arguing about taxes, deficits, and spending—the outputs. Perot’s point was that if the machinery producing those outcomes is broken, every “solution” simply creates another problem that requires another solution. The underlying machinery (i.e., bureaucracy, lobbying, spending, etc) is almost never discussed because it’s harder than just sticking taxpayers with the bill.

Thirty-four years after Perot’s Presidential run, the politicians in Washington are still debating the outputs instead of opening the hood. And now it is too late—if they open the hood today, they’ll find only grim, rust, and mouse-chewed wires.

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