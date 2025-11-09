QTR’s Fringe Finance

Steve Mudge
11h

I like Bill Maher--I mean as far as his comedy he's pretty down to earth. I'd call him more centrist than Dem but that's semantics. Its amazing how many Democrats turned on him when he met Trump for dinner --like the inequality gap its another expression of how fragile and devisive folks are.

Larry L Terry
11h

Asking GROK to analyze the FED using the POSIWID framework gives a blunt and bleak answer. GROK "The Federal Reserve's real purpose is:

To systematically transfer wealth from wage earners and savers to asset owners, debtors, and the federal government via perpetual moderate inflation and financial repression. Evidenced by:

1. Inflation as a stealth tax: Funds ~$400–600bn/year in deficit spending without explicit taxation.

2. Cantillon effects: New money enters via banks/Wall Street first → stock/real-estate bubbles → top 10% capture 70%+ of wealth gains.

3. Suppression of recessions: By refusing to allow creative destruction, the Fed zombifies the economy (low productivity growth, misallocation).

4. Job preservation for the Fed itself: Perpetual "emergency" justifies ever-larger balance sheet and power."

Send this to Bill.

