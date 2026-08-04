QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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NLNW's avatar
NLNW
11hEdited

Kevin Warsh could help by explicitly telling Congress that the Fed cannot lower inflation to 2% as long as Congress continues to pass 6-7 % deficits. The Fed must supply the money that Congress mandates be spent. By bailing out those who misallocate capital since 2008 at the expense of those who cannot afford to hold financial assets, the Fed has done incredible harm and is largely responsible for the societal inequality and discord which plagues the U.S..today. The Fed is guilty of unspeakable arrogance, but Congress is equally guilty and somehow gets a pass. Volker was not afraid to speak truth to power. Powell was. Let's see if Warsh can muster some courage.

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
10hEdited

IMHO...Based on what I see in the retail environment. Real inflation is already in double digits.

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