QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
6h

The writer had more to say about Sutton than Greenspan. Unconvincing essay and only partially interesting, at least the part about Sutton.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
6h

Pay close attention to what they do, not what they say. That phrase has been true forever when it comes to money.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture