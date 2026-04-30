QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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PG's avatar
PG
35m

The repercussions of this, if it proves to be directionally true, are delightful to contemplate.

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
3m

Yes, if all you do for work is touch papers or a keyboard your days may be numbered.

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