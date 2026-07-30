QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
3h

As a victim of capitalism, I pay $2.26 for 3 lbs. of bananas.

Congratulations to everyone who doesn't have bigger problems.

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Denis Cowley's avatar
Denis Cowley
4h

It's just part of the natural cycle. - 1) Hard times create strong men. - 2) Strong men create good times. - 3) Good times create weak men. -4) Weak men create tough times.

Wash rinse repeat.

Without tough times NYC can never correct itself and drain its swamp. Without this dude bringing all these stupid ideas to light, the slow cancerous rot would have continued for decades. He's like an MRI of showing what's wrong. Strong medicine, but much needed so people will pull their heads out of their ass and get real leadership in place. Move away now...thank me later cause the shit is gonna hit the fan up there and who knows how long the fan shitting will last.

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