QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Petersen's avatar
Bill Petersen
1h

This reads like the result of a prompt to ChatGPT asking for a negative article about the intervention in Iran.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
1h

Not even a month since Trump took the heroic move to put one of the world's most evil regimes out of business and the whiners haven't stopped sniping, attacking and undermining him - and the brave pilots, soldiers, marines who understand what needs to happen. You people need to grow up and wise up. 'Trump is right, the Middle East will be more stable than ever before'. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Clearly he knows more than you losers. Plenty of other Middle Eastern governments know this also.

Reply
Share
6 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture