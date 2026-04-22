Two Stocks, One Buyout Idea
There’s been some interesting developments between two names I’ve always thought would be involved in a buyout with one another...
There’s been some interesting developments between two names I’ve always thought would be involved in a buyout with one another but haven’t, yet. Call it tea leaf reading, but I couldn’t help but notice things have changed a little and wanted to revisit some thoughts from months past about these two names — and why I’m bullish on them both right now. In fact, I just rebought one name after hours I haven’t owned in size for a while.