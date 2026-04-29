Please read my disclaimer at the bottom of this post carefully.

Quick note to subscribers — I came across an interesting thesis yesterday that I wanted to share because it connects directly to something we’ve talked about before: ways to get exposure to leading off-market AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic without having to access private markets.

It seems there’s another way to gain exposure to one of these names that I did not highlight already in my previous piece in March. What stood out to me is that this might actually be one of the cleaner, more under-the-radar ways to do exactly that—while also owning a real, cash-generating legacy SaaS business alongside it.