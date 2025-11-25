Many of my longtime followers know that I got my start as a short seller about 11 or 12 years ago when I went to work for a company called GeoInvesting.

There, I helped identify U.S.-listed, China-based fraudulent companies using forensic analysis and on-the-ground due diligence that exchanges, banks, and auditors at the time were disinterested in performing themselves.

For those who missed it, I ran through most of my “origin story” with my buddy Phil a couple weeks ago and explained how I formed my take on markets and became such a skeptic and a cynic—which I remain to this day.

On more than one occasion, and at more than one talk I’ve given, I’ve noted that the scope and scale of fraud that was, and continues to be, committed on U.S.-listed financial exchanges is so blatant and egregious that nine out of ten normal people off the street would never believe it.

And it isn’t just Chinese companies either. As this credit cycle continues to contract, we will find U.S.-based companies that were simply making up their numbers, never had the cash to begin with, were hiding things off-balance-sheet, were stuffing channels, and committing various other types of fraud.

But for me, the genesis of being able to hone in on these ideas came from the work I did on U.S.-listed, China-based companies around the same time that now-well-known short sellers like Muddy Waters and Citron Research were also scrambling to be the first to perform due diligence on what seemed like an innumerable number of questionable Chinese companies in the early 2010s.

My followers also know that I have constantly recommended watching the movie The China Hustle—to spend 90 minutes getting a clear understanding of just how egregious the fraud has been in the past and, in my opinion, will continue to be going forward.

Now, for the first time I’ve ever noticed, the movie is being offered for free on YouTube, and I wanted to pass that along to my subscribers. You’ll have to sit through some advertisements, but in my opinion, it is 90 minutes you must watch if you’re going to participate in the markets in any way, shape, or form.

The documentary focuses on the work that was being done on Chinese companies, but as you watch it, keep in mind that fraud in the U.S. isn’t quite as different from this as you may think it is. And that this type of “real research” isn’t done by anyone on the sell side looking to do investment banking with companies they cover.

You can watch the whole movie here.

