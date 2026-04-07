I wanted to point out another microcap stock highlighted by my friend, and my old boss, Maj Soueidan, the best and most obsessive micro-cap investor I personally know. Maj’s Substack is here and is worth reading.

Previously, in March, I had identified three names Maj pointed out to me. Since that post, despite the Iran War knocking around the market, those names are up about +30%, +1% and about +7.5% (estimates, read my disclaimer).

Today, Maj has dropped a new name for me to watch that I wanted to share with my subscribers.