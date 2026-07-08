Some of the best investment opportunities don’t come from discovering companies no one has ever heard of. They come from revisiting businesses the market already knows well…but at moments when sentiment has shifted far more than the underlying fundamentals.

One well known large cap has caught my attention recently. It’s a household name, one of the greatest long-term growth stories of the past two decades, and a stock that has experienced both euphoric optimism and deep skepticism over the years. More importantly, it’s also the subject of one of the most fascinating investment reversals I’ve studied, one that could offer a lesson about recognizing good businesses when the market temporarily loses sight of them.