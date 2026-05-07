Somebody else (other than me) is now publicly asking questions about SpaceX before public investors are handed the bill, which feels like a breath of fresh air and and a much needed reminder (happens about once a year) that I’m not batshit insane.

As a reminder, I have both questioned SpaceX’s proposed $2 trillion valuation and scrutinized how Elon Musk will be compensated for his role at the public company.

Yesterday, another voice representing $250 billion in assets, also spoke up.