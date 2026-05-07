A Glimmer Of Common Sense Emerges
Though I'm sure it won't last long.
Somebody else (other than me) is now publicly asking questions about SpaceX before public investors are handed the bill, which feels like a breath of fresh air and and a much needed reminder (happens about once a year) that I’m not batshit insane.
As a reminder, I have both questioned SpaceX’s proposed $2 trillion valuation and scrutinized how Elon Musk will be compensated for his role at the public company.
Yesterday, another voice representing $250 billion in assets, also spoke up.