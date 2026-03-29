This is the kind of environment where how you deploy capital matters far more than just being “in the market.”

One lesson I’d repeat to myself here: don’t go throwing all your cash into the market just because we’re down 10% from the highs. That kind of thinking assumes the decline is basically over, when there’s no rule that says it is. In fact, a 10% decline is just considered a correction, not a bottom, and according to historical market data by firms Fidelity, a meaningful share of corrections go on to become deeper bear markets.

The biggest mistake you can make here is treating this level like a clearance sale instead of what it actually is: a potentially ongoing drawdown.

And just because I recently put out a list of stocks I’m watching on further plunges does not mean I think we’re anywhere near a floor. If anything, it means the opposite.