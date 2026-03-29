A 10% Dip Is Not A Green Light To Go All In
This is the kind of environment where how you deploy capital matters far more than just being “in the market.”
This is the kind of environment where how you deploy capital matters far more than just being “in the market.”
One lesson I’d repeat to myself here: don’t go throwing all your cash into the market just because we’re down 10% from the highs. That kind of thinking assumes the decline is basically over, when there’s no rule that says it is. In fact, a 10% decline is just considered a correction, not a bottom, and according to historical market data by firms Fidelity, a meaningful share of corrections go on to become deeper bear markets.
The biggest mistake you can make here is treating this level like a clearance sale instead of what it actually is: a potentially ongoing drawdown.
And just because I recently put out a list of stocks I’m watching on further plunges does not mean I think we’re anywhere near a floor. If anything, it means the opposite.