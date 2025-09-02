6 Dividend Payers I Like With Low PEs
In today’s market, genuine value feels scarce. Here's some small stabs at where there could be some, in reliable mega cap names.
In today’s market, genuine value feels scarce. Mega-cap growth trades at 30–40x earnings, defensives carry rich premiums, and even cyclicals are priced like the good times never end. But hidden in plain sight are a handful of mature, dividend-paying businesses trading at or around 15x trailing earnings — historically a fair multiple for high-quality companies.
These are generally entrenched franchises with staying power, cash flows, and dividends that pay you to hold. Each one also has a credible path to multiple expansion if sentiment, or some cases, the economy or business operations shifts.
Here are six dividend payers that have my attention: