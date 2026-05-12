As always, please read my disclaimer at the bottom of this post carefully. This is not financial advice and these are not solicitations to buy any of these stocks.

This could be a little repetitive for regular readers, but I wanted to put together a quick roundup of names that weren’t included in my 26 Stocks To Watch For 2026 list that have recently moved onto my radar and that I’ve discussed this year.

As I wrote this weekend, as of market close on Thursday, the blog’s 26 Stocks To Watch For 2026 are still beating the S&P 500 by more than 10% on an average, equal weighted basis. These names are up more than 17% for the year on the same basis. This comes after the blog’s 25 Stocks To Watch For 2025 absolutely smashed the S&P 500, beating the index by more than 50% last year.

My 26 for 26 list has quietly been doing exactly what I hoped it would do, but markets evolve quickly and new opportunities constantly emerge as sentiment shifts, narratives break down, and valuations reset.

That’s what this list is. These are not necessarily my highest conviction ideas but ideas nonetheless I’ve discussed, for you to examine and investigate on your own. Some are deep value plays where expectations have collapsed. Others are more speculative momentum driven situations where psychology may matter just as much as fundamentals. But all of them have recently caught my attention for one reason or another.