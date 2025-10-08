QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Kurt
9h

“The shrinking intervals between each successive $1,000 price gain speak both of, and to, a world that is changing faster than before. “

Not to mention basic math.

$3 to $4 is 33%.

$4 to $5 is 25%.

$5 to $6 is 20%.

Of course the time interval is shrinking, the percent increase in price is shrinking as well.

Price clearing round numbers alone lacks significance.

Now a column on logarithmic growth rates increasing would be important.

Branson Edwards
9h

Among the many yet to be accomplished promises of the Trump Administration (meaningfully cutting spending, reducing the size of government, moving the FBI headquarters to Des Moines, running a bunch of congresspeople through the judicial sytem and into the penal system, etc.), why hasn't Trump told us how much gold we hold, in Fort Knox or elsewhere? Aren't there only two possible scenarios: 1) we have so much it would be massiviely destabillizing, or 2) we have so little (or none) it would be massively destabilizing? I'm betting on #2.

