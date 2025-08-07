Everybody on my blog knows about my 25 Stocks I’m Watching for 2025 that I wrote about at the beginning of the year — and are currently absolutely crushing the S&P 500. As of this writing, those names are outperforming the S&P 500 by an estimated 39.1% when weighted equally, as you can see in the below chart.

As of today, all 25 names I pointed out at the beginning of the year are green — not a single name is red. That’s never happened to me before. And hell, it might not last, but…come on — that’s pretty cool.

Anyway here, mid-year, I thought it would be a good time to point out a couple other names I find interesting here and give my readers a quick thesis on such names.