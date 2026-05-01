By Peter Schiff, Schiff Gold

Money Supply is a very important indicator. It helps show how tight or loose current monetary conditions are regardless of what the Fed is doing with interest rates. Even if the Fed is tight, if Money Supply is increasing, it has an inflationary effect.

One key metric shown below is the “Wenzel” 13-week annualized money supply figure. It was made popular by the late Robert Wenzel who tracked the metric weekly as an indicator for where the economy might be headed. In 2020, the Fed started reporting the data monthly instead of weekly. It should also be noted that Money Supply data can be heavily revised in future months.

Recent Trends

Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply has been growing on a consistent monthly basis since November 2023 (29 straight months). The latest month (March) showed growth of $59B which is slightly below the recent average. Despite the smaller growth when compared to recent months, this is still massive growth in the overall M2 Money Supply.

Figure: 1 MoM M2 Change (Seasonally Adjusted)

The increase in March was 3.2% annualized, which is below the 4.6% over the past year.

Figure: 2 M2 Growth Rates

March average is typically around 4.2%, which puts the latest month below average for March.

Figure: 3 Average Monthly Growth Rates

Non-seasonally adjusted shows significant growth in March and April (note: this data is ahead of the seasonally adjusted data above).

Figure: 4 MoM M2 Change (Non-Seasonally Adjusted)

The weekly data shows what happened: the recent data has been moving with more consistency rather than exhibiting a choppier behavior as it did for most of the past.

Figure: 5 WoW M2 Change

The “Wenzel” 13-week Money Supply

The late Robert Wenzel of Economic Policy Journal used a modified calculation to track Money Supply. He used a trailing 13-week average growth rate annualized as defined in his book The Fed Flunks. He specifically used the weekly data that was not seasonally adjusted. His analogy was that in order to know what to wear outside, he wants to know the current weather, not temperatures that have been averaged throughout the year.

The objective of the 13-week average is to smooth some of the choppy data without bringing in too much history that could blind someone from seeing what’s in front of them. The 13-week average growth rate can be seen in the table below.

Growth has been relatively flat for about 4 months ranging around 5-6%. Again, even though growth is not accelerating, this is still aggressive money supply growth by historical standards.

Figure: 6 WoW Trailing 13-week Average Money Supply Growth

The plot below shows how the latest year compares with previous years. You can see that has been around average and is currently trending the closest to 2017.

Figure: 7 Yearly 13-week Overlay

Inflation and Money Supply

The chart below shows the history of inflation, Money Supply, and Fed Funds. As shown, in 1970 inflation worked with a ~2-year lag compared to Money Supply. Money Supply slowed dramatically in 2023 and 2024 but has been moving back up. Inflation has also been stickier than the Fed would like, but unfortunately, they cannot do much given the large debt load of the US Government and Corporations. Despite inflation staying elevated, even moving up in the recent period, the Fed has no choice but to continue lowering rates.

The inflation rate is now only 0.3% below the fed funds rate. Most importantly, the inflation rate is no longer falling like it has been for the last few years. The rate has remained above 2% for 4 years now, proving much stickier than anyone originally forecast. Furthermore, the market is still pricing in a rate cut before a rate hike, all but ensuring the CPI stays elevated.

Figure: 10 YoY M2 Change with CPI and Fed Funds

Historical Perspective

The charts below are designed to put the current trends into historical perspective. The orange bars represent annualized percentage change rather than raw dollar amount. You can see that the Money Supply has stayed at a positive and consistent growth level. This is not a good sign if inflation needs to be coming down.

Figure: 9 M2 with Growth Rate

Below shows the 13-week annualized average over history. This chart overlays the log return of the S&P. Mr. Wenzel proposed that large drops in Money Supply could be a sign of stock market pullbacks. His theory, derived from Murray Rothbard, states that when the market experiences a shrinking growth rate of Money Supply (or even negative) it can create liquidity issues in the stock market, leading to a sell off.

While not a perfect predictive tool, many of the dips in Money Supply precede market dips. Specifically, the major dips in 2002 and 2008 from +10% down to 0%. 2022 was highly correlated with a fall in Money Supply and the rebound has corresponded with the big stock market move we saw in 2023 and into 2024.

The slowing growth in 2025 did correlate with the market drop in March/April, but that was clearly more headline driven. This is similar to the pullback and recovery in 2026. It’s possible both of these headline driven sell-offs recovered so quickly is because of the high money supply.

Please note the chart only shows market data through Apr 6th to align with available M2 data.

Figure: 10 13-week M2 Annualized and S&P 500

One other consideration is the reverse repo market at the Fed. This is a tool that allows financial institutions to swap cash for instruments on the Fed balance sheet.

Reverse Repos peaked at $2.55T on Dec 30, 2022. Money gushed out from March 2023 to May 2024. The balance now sits close to zero.

Figure: 11 Fed Reverse Repurchase Agreements

Wrapping Up

The CPI remains well above 2% and is moving in the wrong direction. There is war in the Middle East which will only pressure prices further. Hank Paulson recently came out expressing concern for demand for USD Treasury debt which could lead to a resumption of Quantitative Easing. Overall, on a fundamental level, there is nothing holding gold back. It currently has some technical work to regain its mojo, but that will likely happen sooner than later.

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